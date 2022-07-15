Celsius Bankruptcy Filing Hits Boiling Point on Social Media

Celsius Bankruptcy Filing Hits Boiling Point on Social Media

by

Well, that tweet didn’t age well.

On June 11, Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius, asked, “do you know even one person who has a problem withdrawing from Celsius?”

‘Why Spread FUD’

“Why spread FUD”–crypto speak for fear, uncertainty and doubt — “and misinformation.” 