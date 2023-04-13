Celine Dion Releases New Song “Love Again” Months After Announcing Rare Neurological Diagnosis

Celine Dion is releasing new music months after she announced she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that forced her to postpone a world tour.

Dion released the track “Love Again” on Thursday from the upcoming Screen Gems film Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Dion — in her first ever film role.

Love Again features 11 Dion songs that are woven into the narrative of the film and its characters. It will open in theaters May 5 and the film’s soundtrack will be released May 12. The album features five new Dion songs and six of her past hits — including “That’s The Way It Is” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” — as well as three of the film’s score selections.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” the Grammy-winning icon said in a statement. “I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

In December, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which causes spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. It forced her to postpone and cancel dates of her Courage World Tour.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she shared at the time. “It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Dion shared that her team of doctors was working to “build back my strength and my ability to perform again.”

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope,” she said months ago. “All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.”

