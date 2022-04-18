Celine Dion Movie ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ dated for 2023. – The Hamden Journal

It’s All Coming Back to Me will be hitting theaters on February 10.

The Sony Screen Gems movie formerly titled Text for You centers on a woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection but can’t seem to leave the past behind. Until Celine Dion and her music gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the pic stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Dion, and it’s produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein. EPs are Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Jonathan Fuhrman and Dion.

The only other movie dated for February 10 is Paramount Animation’s The Tiger’s Apprentice, featuring the voices of Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh.