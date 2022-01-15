Celine Dion cancels remaining North American tour dates due to ‘persistent’ medical issues

Unlike her heart, the remaining shows of Celine Dion’s tour will not go on.

The singer announced Saturday that she would cancel the rest of the North American leg of her Courage World Tour as she recovers from a recent health issue.

Dion has been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that prevent her from performing, according to a press release, and they recently caused her to postpone the start of a new show in Las Vegas.

Celine Dion Returns To Caesars Palace Residency

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Celine Dion performing in Las Vegas

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

The singer also thanked fans for their support, adding, “I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dion’s tour began in fall 2019 before the pandemic brought it to a halt in March 2020. The European leg of the tour is still scheduled to begin May 25 in Birmingham, England.

