Celebs and Fans Are Emotional After Sharing Their Favorite Memories with Jamie Foxx as He Recovers from Medical Scare

Celebrities and fans alike are sharing their love for Jamie Foxx as he was hospitalized for a recent medical scare. It’s been days since his daughter Corinne Foxx announced that the actor suffered a “medical complication” while filming a new movie in Atlanta.

On April 12, the 29-year-old shared a post on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family, noting that her father “is already on his way to recovery.”

Corinne added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Screening of “Below The Belt” at Directors Guild Of America on Oct. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After news broke about the beloved actor, his celebrity friends, and fans sent well-wishes and shared supporting messages on social media. Foxx’s Friend and former “In Living Color” co-star David Alan Grier tweeted, “I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon!”

Producer Van Lathan Jr. wrote, “Jamie Foxx is one of the best, most humble and cool dudes in the whole town. Just letting everyone know.”

His “Ray” co-star Kerri Washington also shared a photo of herself and Foxx on Twitter and Instagram, writing “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

NBA star LeBron James also sent his well-wishes to Foxx. “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Fans also sent their positive thoughts while sharing memorable moments of the comedian doing what he does best, entertaining.

One fan shared a clip of Foxx on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he did a hilarious impersonation of Jennifer Hudson singing. The post was captioned, “As we all send prayers and positive energy to Jamie Foxx, here’s him being the most talented person on Earth on Jimmy Fallon’s show.”

A Twitter account named, The Hillman Files, shared a montage of videos of the actor’s performances with the caption, “Prayers of healing for Jamie Foxx!” Many of the clips featured scenes from his sitcom, “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

“Zatima” actor Deval Ellis also wished the 55-year-old a speedy recovery and shared a story about the first time his wife, actress Khadeen Ellis, met the beloved entertainer.

“Kay Kay met one of her favorite entertainers @iamjamiefoxx at a CVS the first year we moved to Cali,” he wrote on Instagram. “He was singing Christmas carols and buying the last Black Santa in the store. She told him her husband was an aspiring actor and before I knew it we were going to Jamie Foxx’s house for his holiday party.”

Ellis said that they brought a bottle of wine to the party, but immediately noticed the party was aptly stocked with every liquor imaginable.

“Jamie was too kind, he greeted us as I extended the bottle and he said, ‘The f—k am I supposed to do with this!?’ Then immediately started laughing.”

The “Sistas” star went on to say that he wanted to make his 10-year anniversary special during the COVID-19 shutdowns, so he called a friend to ask Foxx for a favor.

He said the Oscar-winning actor responded on the day “without hesitation” with a video of himself serenading Mrs. Ellis with a slow jam as he played “Heaven” on the piano.

“When she saw Jamie it was instant tears. That is how big of a heart this Oscar-winning, Grammy-winning, Golden Globe-winning man has. Please EVERYONE put up prayers for one of the greatest talents the world has ever seen but more importantly one of the greatest humans. Sending love, positive & healing energy your way homie. Love Devale & Kay. #DevalesTruth,” Ellis concluded.

Fans in the comment section share their emotional responses to his wife watching a video of the serenade while crying. One fan said, “her crying had me finna cry.” Another wrote, “I’m up at 7am cryin’ real big tears.”

“Now I’m crying,” shared another.

Khadeen added, “SOBBING! This was my most favorite anniversary ever! Please please get well soon brother @iamjamiefoxx The Ellises love you!”

According to reports, Foxx is recovering in an Atlanta hospital as doctors run tests to determine the cause of the actor’s medical issues. Ahead of being hospitalized, he was seen in London filming “Back In Action” with actress Cameron Diaz.