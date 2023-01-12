Celebrity tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley performs in Tokyo in 2014. (Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage)

The death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday left Hollywood in shock.

The 54-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement within hours.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The only child of rock pioneer Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was famous from the very moment she was born, but she became a celebrity in her own right over the years, making music, including several chart hits. At various time, she was married to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson, whom she shared a memorable onstage kiss with at the 1994 MTV Video Music. All this is to say that, by the time she died, she had earned a lot of love in Hollywood.

Celebrities including Tom Hanks, who played Elvis’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie Elvis, which was about her father’s life, and Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson; Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, LeeAnn Rimes; Pink and many more paid tribute, noting that the death was yet another heartbreak for the musical family.

“I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is,” Corgan, the frontman of the Smashing Pumpkins, wrote on social media.

“Heartbreaking” and “just so very sad” are some of the other words people used to describe the moment.