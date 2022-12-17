Celebrity Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized – The Hamden Journal

The mountain lion known as P-22, who lived in highly urban Griffith Park for more than a decade, was “compassionately euthanized” Saturday morning, according to the California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife’s director, because of the serious injuries he suffered earlier this week.

P-22 was thought to be about 12 years old.

The National Park Service and the state’s wildlife department captured the mountain lion this week. The lion had begun roaming further outside his Griffith Park domain into densely populated residential areas. He recently attacked and killed a chihuahua and attacked another small dog. He was captured in the backyard of a Los Feliz home near several schools, including John Marshall High School.

Experts said the cat was exhibiting what was termed “signs of distress” in the last month, and apparently was hit by a car and suffered an eye injury.

