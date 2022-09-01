Celebrity Medicare Sales Pitches Are Toned Down After Scrutiny

If it’s football season, you can count on seeing Joe Namath on television, along with William Shatner and Jimmie “J J” Walker . They are the most prominent pitchmen for what has become an annual fall selling frenzy for Medicare Advantage policies.

After a surge in consumer complaints, and stiffer government rules, the sales pitches will likely be tamer this year. If there is confusion, “we’ll change things so it satisfies everybody and eliminates the confusion,” said Mr. Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise