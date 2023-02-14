Celebrity Jeopardy! Finale Hits Series High in Multiplatform Viewing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Jeopardy! finished its season on a high note. The championship final delivered a series high in both viewers and 18-49 demographic ratings for ABC in delayed viewing.

After seven days of multiplatform viewing, the episode raked in an audience of about 5.8M. That’s up about a million people from the live + same-day audience. In terms of the ad-friendly demo, the finale managed a 0.98 (up from a 0.69 in L+SD).

About 400,000 of those viewers came from digital platforms, while 5.4M came from TV only. The live+seven-day audience (which excludes digital platform viewers) is a 25% increase from the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy! in September. The finale was also up 60% in ratings from the premiere in TV only.

The finale marked the second consecutive week that Celebrity Jeopardy! grew its audience. The week prior, the live+seven-day audience had been about 5M (an 8% increase). In terms of the demo, the ratings for the series swelled 33% from the penultimate episode to the finale.

Celebrity Jeopardy! is hosted by Mayim Bialik. She was originally named host of any primetime Jeopardy! extensions that air on ABC and, in fact, emceed Jeopardy! National College Championship over five nonconsecutive nights in February. She’s also been sharing hosting duties of the syndicated version of Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings.

According to same-day Nielsen data, the season averaged about 3.9M viewers per episode and a 0.47 rating. Prior to the last two episodes, only three others managed to crack the 4M mark — including the premiere.