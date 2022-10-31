‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ fans weren’t laughing at comedian Hasan Minhaj’s anitics

Comedy is subjective, but based on the reaction from fans on Twitter, they didn’t appreciate being subjected to Hasan Minhaj’s comedy. The Patriot Act star was playing to raise money for the , which is assisting the humanitarian effort following the in Pakistan. While he managed to secure the organization a $30,000 donation, Minhaj had less luck when it came to winning over the audience.

The comedian’s energy level was much higher than the other contestants, Wil Wheaton and Troian Bellisario. In an attempt to bring levity to the game, Hasan often mugged into the camera and answered clues with comedic schtick. Unfortunately, the game is so fast paced that deviating from the natural rhythm often frustrates fans.

The response on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative. Even fans of Minhaj found his antics to be a bit much for the game.

Annoyed viewers won’t have to worry about Minhaj going forward. The Morning Show star finished in third place and will not be advancing to the semifinals.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

