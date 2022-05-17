‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Coming to ABC Sundays This Fall; Mayim Bialik Likely To Host

Break open the potent potables: Celebrity Jeopardy! is coming to ABC.

The network announced today that it has picked up the new game show from Sony Pictures TV. This series will welcome celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Michael Davies will executive produce.

More from Deadline

ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The game show will air Sundays at 8 p.m.

No host has been named but it seems likely that Mayim Bialik who take over the mic. She was originally named host of any primetime Jeopardy! extensions that air on ABC and, in fact, emceed Jeopardy! National College Championship over five nonconsecutive nights in February. She’s also been sharing hosting duties of the syndicated version of Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings.

New episodes of Jeopardy!, now in its 38th season, are scheduled to air until July 29.

New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, also stars in and executive produces Call Me Kat for Fox that just earned a third season pickup. She plays a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy. After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville.

Besides Bialik, Call Me Kat is also exec produced by Jim Parsons.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.