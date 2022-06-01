Celebrities react with support and shock to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.Reuters/Reuters

Jurors reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial on Wednesday.

They found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming the other, awarding them millions in damages.

After the verdict, celebrities including Sharon Osbourne, Ashley Benson, and Meghan McCain weighed in.

Sharon Osbourne said that she wasn’t expecting the verdict.

Sharon Osbourne.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne was apparently shocked by the verdict, reacting to it on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, Page Six reported.

“Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting,” Osbourne said, according to Page Six. “I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson celebrated on Instagram.

Ashley Benson at the 4th annual Grammy Awards viewing party in April 2022.Phillip Faraone/WireImage

On Instagram, shortly after the verdict was announced, Benson shared a photo of Depp wearing sunglasses and waving, captioning it “YESSSSS” with several black heart emojis.

Benson also shared Depp’s statement on her Instagram story.

Amy Schumer posted a Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram after the verdict.

Amy Schumer.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer posted a quote from feminist Gloria Steinem on Instagram approximately one hour after the verdict was announced, seemingly alluding to the trial’s verdict without explicitly referencing Depp or Heard in her post.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke,” the quote, which Schumer repeated in the post’s caption, reads. “She will need her sisterhood.”

‘The Boys’ star Laurie Holden tweeted that “justice was served.”

Laurie Holden.DFree/Shutterstock

Laurie Holden, who plays Crimson Countess in the upcoming season of “The Boys” and formerly starred in “The Walking Dead,” praised the verdict on Twitter.

“Today justice was served,” Holden wrote in the tweet. “The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins.”

Meghan McCain tweeted that #MeToo was “dead.”

Meghan McCain.Lou Rocco/Getty Images

Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain seemingly reacted to the verdict on Twitter.

“#MeToo is dead,” she wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Helluva job @ACLU.”

The American Civil Liberties Union’s general counsel, Terence Dougherty, testified in a video deposition played in court during the trial that the organization had helped Heard to produce the Washington Post op-ed that laid at the center of the trial.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Greg Ellis tweeted in support of Depp.

Greg Ellis at a screening of “Forsaken” at the Autry Museum of the American West in February 2016.Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Ellis — who played Lieutenant Commander Groves in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which also starred Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow — took to social media to support his former costar.

“PLANT YOUR FLAG FOR JOHNNY DEPP,” Ellis wrote in a tweet accompanied by a pirate flag emoji.

He also shared Depp’s statement on the verdict and said in a separate tweet that the “truth won out.”

Comedian Morgana Robinson reacted to Depp’s statement on Instagram.

Morgana Robinson at the premiere of “A Bird Flew In” in November 2021 in London.Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In the comments of Depp’s post, which included his statement on the verdict, comedian Morgana Robinson commented with a row of red heart emojis.

“We love you, Edward scissor hands,” Robinson wrote, referencing Depp’s role in the 1990 movie of the same name.

Model and actor Naomi Campbell reacted to Depp’s post with support.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2022 Met Gala.Handout/Burberry via Getty Images

Campbell commented under Depp’s post that shared his post-verdict statement on Instagram, leaving four red heart emojis.

Page Six reported that Campbell previously commented on the trial on her Instagram Story following her friend Kate Moss’ testimony.

“YES WAGON TELL IT!!” Campbell reportedly wrote in the Instagram Story post, referring to Moss by her longtime nickname.

The post included a screenshot of an article about Moss’ testimony, in which she said that Depp had not pushed her down the stairs during their relationship, a rumor Heard had alluded to earlier in the trial while testifying.

Insider previously reported that Depp and Moss dated between 1994 and 1998. On the stand last month, Moss said she slipped down a flight of stairs when she and Depp were at a resort in Jamaica.

