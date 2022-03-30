Celebrities react to Bruce Willis stepping away from acting amid aphasia battle: ‘This is really heartbreaking’

Bruce Willis’s retirement from acting at age 67 has Hollywood flooding his family with messages of love and support.

The star’s family made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision is a result of the Bruce being diagnosed with aphasia. The condition, caused by brain damage, impacts the ability to understand and express speech.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” said the statement from wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their children with the Die Hard star.

Hollywood is reacting to the news of Bruce Willis’s aphasia battle. (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The reaction from Hollywood has been one of support for the entertainer TV audiences fell in love with in the ’80s on Moonlighting, for which he won an Emmy and Golden Globe. He and Moore were one of the most popular celebrity couples in the ’80s and ’90s. Their every move was tracked, whether it was buying much of Hailey, Idaho, opening Planet Hollywoods or giving their daughters unique names before it was the norm.

Die Hard made him an action movie star, with many, many other film successes, including The Sixth Sense, The Last Boy Scout, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys and Armageddon, to name a few. Bruce, also a singer and harmonica player, also won an Emmy for his Friends guest role in 2020. While he and Moore ended their marriage, they were among the original friendly celebrity exes, blending their family as he went on to find love again with model Emma and welcome two more children. Bruce still has numerous films that are complete but have not yet been released.

The news has drawn many reactions expressing concern for Bruce — and love for his family.

Kevin Smith, who directed Bruce in 2010’s Cop Out, tweeted about the “heartbreaking” news. He also expressed regret over speaking publicly about challenges he had working with Bruce on that film. (It’s unclear from the family’s statement just how long Bruce has been suffering from this condition.)

“Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan — so this is really heartbreaking to read,” the director wrote. He said Willis loved “to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a**hole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family.”

Bruce’s Glass co-star Sarah Paulson commented on Rumer Willis’s Instagram post to say Bruce was “an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. He reigns supreme in my book.”

Sarah Paulson and Bruce Willis attend the U.K. premiere of Glass at The Curzon Mayfair on January 9, 2019 in London. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Jamie Lee Curtis commented to Demi that Bruce has “grace and guts” and sent “love to you all!”

Rita Wilson commented to Demi: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Gun control advocate and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who also has aphasia, tweeted well wishes to Bruce’s family. She also noted how “lonely and isolating” the condition can be.

Len Wiseman, who directed Bruce in 2007’s Live Free or Die Hard, sent “love and strength” to Bruce” and his “lovely family.”

Debi Mazar commented to Demi that “Bruce has given us sooo much” as a performer. “What an amazing career.”

Seth Green tweeted that he has “so much love” for Willis and is “grateful for every character he’s given us.” He sent hugs to the whole family, writing, “Thank you for sharing him with us.”

Here are some other reactions, including from Kelly Ripa, Cindy Crawford, Julianne Moore and others:

In the family’s statement, they shared that it has been a “challenging time” and they “are so appreciative of [the] continued love, compassion and support” from fans. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”