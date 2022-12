Tributes have already begun posting on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties, and her politics.

Her death was announced on her official Instagram account.

Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family. @kirstiealley — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) December 6, 2022

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022