Celebration of the Zack Snyder Trilogy Will Benefit Suicide Prevention – The Hamden Journal

Filmmaker Zack Snyder will host a weekend of screenings, with all proceeds going to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in honor of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, who passed away at the age of 20.

The fundraising event, “Full Circle, a Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy,” will present movie screenings at the Ahmanson Auditorium at ArtCenter College of Design on April 28 and 29, 2023, and a third consecutive screening on April 30 taking place at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood.

The three-day event will consist of director’s cut screenings of Snyder’s films, followed by in-person and livestreamed Q&As featuring the filmmaker and special guests. The movies include Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“We’re honored to participate in this fundraiser in support of suicide prevention and to help increase awareness of this important issue in our community,” said Karen Hofmann, president, ArtCenter College of Design.

Snyder earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film from the College in 1989 and currently serves on ArtCenter’s Board of Trustees.

Ticket sales for “Full Circle, a Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy,” will be available for purchase at a link published at 8 a.m. PT, Friday, March 24, 2023.

EVENT – DAY 1

Date: Friday, April 28th

Film: MAN OF STEEL

Time: 5:00 p.m. Reception, 6:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $150.00

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

EVENT – DAY 2

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Film: BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE ULTIMATE EDITION

Time: 3:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed plus a poster signing featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $150.00

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

EVENT – DAY 3

Date: Sunday, April 30th

Film: ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Time: 1:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $175.00

Location: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608