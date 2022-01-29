‘Celebrating Betty White’ Will Feature Cher On ‘Golden Girls’ Theme – The Hamden Journal

Betty White certainly believed in love, especially when it came to animals. So it’s appropriate the theme song from one of her most memorable roles will be performed on her upcoming TV tribute by Cher, the songstress behind “I Believe In Love.”

The Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You For Being A Friend,” will be performed by 75-year-old Cher as part of Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl. The hour-long special will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The song was previewed today on Cher’s social media.

Viewers can also expect to see Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more.

White—an Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award winner— died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

The actress and animal lover is most famously known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls for 7 seasons and later in The Golden Palace, a short-lived spin-off series.

She also famously appeared on the small screen in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland, Mama’s Family, and in films The Proposal, Toy Story 4, and The Lorax.

Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.