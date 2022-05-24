CeeDee Lamb sued over autographs, Parsons leaks defensive plan?

Soon, CeeDee Lamb will be catching balls from Dak Prescott at Cowboys OTAs. But for now, the third-year receiver is catching heat for a batch of autographs he allegedly never signed prior to the 2020 NFL draft. And last year’s draft gem may have accidentally revealed how the team plans to use him on defense, after a season in which keeping opponents guessing was a key strategy that paid off huge.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at the free agents left on the market to find a potential fit, we’re previewing what James Washington and Dante Fowler could bring in their first seasons wearing the star, and we’re previewing an important year for Ezekiel Elliott and his future. All that, plus a former Cowboy is his new team’s best-kept secret, a rookie tight end looks to make a big impact, new power rankings don’t paint a rosy picture, and a backup quarterback is still hanging on for dear life. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Micah Parsons’ offhand Sam Williams comment hints at 2022 position :: The Landry Hat

Speaking at Game 3 of the Warriors/Mavericks NBA series, the linebacker let slip that he hasn’t seen much of rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams “because they play different positions.” That would seem to imply, then, that the versatile Parsons is working strictly at linebacker, at least thus far.

Incomplete: Leaf suing Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb over autographs :: Sports Collectors Daily

Leaf Trading Cards has filed a lawsuit against the Cowboys receiver, claiming breach of contract. At issue are card autographs the company says Lamb never fulfilled ahead of the 2020 draft, resulting in Leaf sending out redemption cards that could be exchanged later for ones signed by Lamb. Collectors have been known to wait years for such make-good signatures, but this is believed to be the first time that a trading card company has filed suit against a player for not providing autographs as part of a contract.

Role Call: A fresh start for James Washington :: The Mothership

The Cowboys love to buy low with the hope of selling high. The signing of Washington, who never lived up to expectations in Pittsburgh, gives the Cowboys veteran experience at wide receiver on just a $1.1 million deal for the coming year. In Dallas, he’ll have plenty of opportunity to breathe new life into his career, with CeeDee Lamb the only other proven commodity in the room.

NFL Rumors: Predicting where the top 20 remaining free agents will land :: OddsChecker

There are still some big names out there on the open market, and two of them are favored to land in Dallas. The Cowboys could be a destination for longtime Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, given the departure of Amari Cooper and the injury still hindering Michael Gallup. And a slow 2021 is hampering veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul’s efforts to find a new home, but the Cowboys would likely welcome his talents on a one-year rental deal.

Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson looks to impress Cowboys enough to keep him :: Cowboys Wire

The undrafted free agent holds several receiving records for the Demon Deacons but will likely be fighting for even a practice squad spot with the Cowboys. Since he’s not a speed threat, Roberson will need to show massive improvements to his release package, contested catch ability, and his yards after the catch ability in order to stick around.

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott can rebuild case as top RB before 2023 money talks :: Dallas Morning News

Elliott will make $12.4 million this season, highest in the NFL for a running back. And he’ll count more against his team’s salary cap than any other back in the league. That much is certain, but what happens next year for the two-time rushing champ is anything but. Releasing him wouldn’t be easy, as he’s a consummate teammate. But dwindling stats and that current pay rate mean he absolutely needs a monster year in 2022.

NFL writer lists Cedrick Wilson Jr. as Dolphins ‘best-kept secret’ :: Dolphins Wire

The versatile receiver may have flown under the radar for so long in Dallas that not even his new team’s fans quite know what they have. Wilson will likely fall well behind All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill and 2021 first-round wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the depth chart, but the 26-year-old could rack up a lot of yards after the catch for Miami in 2022.

Which rookie tight ends will have the biggest impact? :: The 33rd Team

Jake Ferguson isn’t the best pass-catching tight end in the draft class, but playing college ball at Wisconsin means he’s got superb blocking skills. With opposing defenses keyed on Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys wide receivers, Ferguson will have the chance to make waves in Dallas and likely even improve the run game.

Cowboys free agent signee Dante Fowler is poised for a big year in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

Fowler’s signing didn’t generate a lot of buzz in a busy free agency year, but the veteran is remarkably consistent. His 35 pressures in 2019 and 23 pressures in 2020 were second-most on those teams; his 36 pressures in 2021 were tied for the team lead. It’s important to note that Fowler seems to thrive when he’s not the rusher who’s getting the most attention in the pass rush. In Dallas, he’ll be behind both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Cowboys mired in middle of pack in Peter King’s 2022 power rankings :: Cowboys Wire

The noted NFL insider pegs Dallas as just the 15th-best team in the league, citing uncertainty about the offensive line (a sentiment shared by NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, who calls that group the Cowboys’ biggest remaining offseason priority). King says the Eagles have leapfrogged their NFC East rivals, ranking them 9th, but he also admits, “I’m not great at this.”

Nearly forgotten QB Ben DiNucci still fighting for roster spot :: Inside the Star

His unorthodox throwing style and scrambling ability (not to mention a tacit personal sponsorship from head coach Mike McCarthy) made him an intriguing project. But after one disastrous start as a rookie, DiNucci has been left dangling on the practice squad. The Cowboys seem content to let Cooper Rush, Will Grier, and DiNucci battle it out behind Dak Prescott instead of bringing in a more experienced arm, so now may be the time for the former seventh-round draft pick to make his move.

