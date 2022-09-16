Cedric The Entertainer Roasts Herschel Walker In New Political Ad – The Hamden Journal

“On any given night, there’s 50 million Trump jokes. So I started to stay away from it,” Cedric the Entertainer told Variety in 2020. The same rule does not apply to Trump’s friend Herschel Walker, it seems.

In a new 90-second ad for the Progress Action Fund, the star of CBS’ The Neighborhood takes aim at the Georgia football legend who Trump is supporting in his run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.

“We got big election stuff coming up right now. I need everybody to get involved,” Cedric says in the spot. “We got to stop; we got to fight against the ignorance that’s going on out there, especially in the state of Georgia. Lord, you know they said life is like a box of chocolates? Well, Hershey’s Walker is one of these chocolates that you don’t want. You know the ones where you get a box of chocolates and you, like, [gagging]? That’s him. I mean, the man is ridiculous, dog.”

The Original Kings of Comedy star then compared Walker to a sitting member of Congress from the Peach State: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I mean, some of the stuff he is saying — we just got to be very concerned about the educational system, one. Two: We already got senators that’s, like, you know, Marjorie Taylor, that’s crazier than a mug. We don’t need to add no more crazy to that mix, you hear me? Especially not this, not with the haircut and the extra muscles. I think he on creatine. I think he still from back in the day when they was shooting stuff up and trying to put in their muscles. Something going on where it turned off a switch.”

The comedian then got specific about some of Walker’s more head-scratching comments.

“I mean, the man talking about ‘If humans are from apes, why do we still got apes?’ What, Herschel Walker? Come on, man. ‘You know, our bad air floated over to China and mixed with they good air and turned in — it was a recycling air situation.’ What, bruh? I don’t know what this man talking about! Guys, we got to defeat him, got to beat him — we got to stop him! Y’all know what it is. Let’s go! Let’s get involved.”

You can watch the spot below.