Cecily Strong Pens Emotional Note After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Exit – The Hamden Journal

Cecily Strong is reflecting on her time on Saturday Night Live after an emotional last show on the sketch show following 11 seasons.

“My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life-changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight,” Strong posted on Instagram.

“Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what I was doing and I was supposed to be there,” she said. “I left that night around 11 after saying goodbye to everyone. I got stuck wandering around the building because none of the elevators went to the first floor and I was trying so hard to avoid having to go back upstairs to ask for help because I’d already said goodbye!!!”

Strong said she ended up going upstairs again and her “soon-to-be great friend Colin Jost” helped her find the “secret nighttime elevator.”

She continued, “It felt as impossible to leave that night as it does now. And my great friend Colin Jost ended up helping me again, this time by getting Elvis to sing me off (thank you Austin Butler you absolute kind and generous dreamboat).”

“I’m sorry I’ve been a little quiet about it publicly. I didn’t want the extra pressure on something already so emotional for me” she added. “And I’m so grateful I got to have these wonderful past six shows to help me ease into it and get to meet and laugh and probably overly hug Molly, Marcello, Devon, and Michael who I think are not only brilliantly funny but really great humans. I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here. I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.”