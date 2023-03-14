Cecillia Aldarondo, ‘You Were My First Boyfriend’ Filmmaker, Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director-producer Cecilia Aldarondo, whose third feature, You Were My First Boyfriend, premiered in Documentary Feature Competition at the SXSW Film Festival on Friday.

The hybrid doc written and directed by Aldarondo and Sarah Enid Hagey is billed in SXSW’s official program as an examination of “the power of adolescent fantasy, the subtle violence of cultural assimilation, and the fun house mirror of time’s passage.” Aldarondo also produced the pic heading to HBO later this year, which sees her revisit her 1990s adolescence, a generation after she thought she’d left it all behind.

Aldarondo previously directed and produced the feature docs Memories of a Penitent Heart and Landfall, both of which were co-produced by the award-winning PBS series, POV.

The former title world premiering at Tribeca picks up 25 years after Miguel’s death from AIDs, as his niece cracks open a Pandora’s box of unresolved family drama, by tracking down his estranged lover. The latter, also screening at Tribeca, which examined the fraught relationship between the U.S. and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, won DOC NYC’s Viewfinders Grand Jury Prize, also landing Aldarondo noms at the Cinema Eye Honors Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.

A former Women at Sundance Fellow who was named to DOC NYC’s 40 Under 40 list Aldarondo has also previously received a Guggenheim Fellowship and an IDA Emerging Filmmaker Award, among other accolades. While continuing to build on her career behind the camera, she teaches filmmaking at Williams College in Williamstown, MA.