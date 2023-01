Cecilia Vega is departing ABC News for CBS News and 60 Minutes, where she will be a correspondent.

Vega, who has been ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, will begin reporting for 60 Minutes in the spring and will be based in Washington.

Vega said in a statement, “This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”