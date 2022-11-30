CDC’s Walensky slammed over Tweet about Tuskegee study

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was ripped for stating in a tweet that the agency will honor the “suffering & sacrifice” of hundreds of African-American men to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the notorious Tuskegee syphilis study.

The survey, conducted by the US Public Health Service from 1932 to 1972, examined 399 black men in Macon County, Ala., who had syphilis to determine the course of the infection and whether it affected them more than white men.

But the participants, mainly poor sharecroppers, were not informed they had syphilis, but only that they had “bad blood.”

Another 201 men without syphilis were also studied as a control group.

Even after penicillin became widely used in the 1940s to treat syphilis, the Tuskegee study subjects were denied access to it.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a Senate hearing on Nov. 4. Getty Images

More than 100 men died of the effects of syphilis during the experiment.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Tuskegee syphilis study. Tomorrow, I will be joined by colleagues & #PublicHealth leaders as we honor the 623 African American men, their suffering & sacrifice, and our commitment to ethical research and practice,” Walensky said Tuesday on Twitter.

It linked to a posting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing the Wednesday event, noting that it will “include important conversations on crucial mission of addressing health equity.”

The experiment was finally ended in 1972 after a number of reports exposed its unethical practices, and it wasn’t until 1997 that former President Bill Clinton apologized to the men who were part of the study.

Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, called Walensky’s tweet “disgusting.”

The tweet from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the 50th anniversary of the Tuskegee syphilis experiments. Twitter/Rochelle Walensky

“Whoever wrote and approved this tweet is probably higher level than an intern. Since it’s on the CDC director’s official account, it’s probably the social media manager for the CDC, a high level government job. And I’d guess @CDCDirector herself approved it. Disgusting,” she said.

“Honestly, Walensky should probably resign over that tweet,” said user Hesh Ginsburg. “Holy cow.”

One social media user pointed out “sacrifice” was both an unfortunate and incorrect word choice.

“Sacrifice implies consent that wasn’t there. It also implies some benefit came out of the cruelty, which is weird when the only thing that ‘research’ showed was known for hundreds of years, namely that untreated syphilis is bad,” said Twitter user “I hate it here.”

The conservative online site Red State described Walensky’s message as “clueless propaganda.”

The site also linked the CDC’s claim of “ethical research” to its response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it’s a “commitment they’ve completely botched at least over the last three years as they promoted nonsensical COVID prevention methods.”

“If Walensky has the audacity to reframe one of the most infamously unethical and racist medical experiments in American history as some sort of noble sacrifice, a reasonable person might question her judgement regarding the COVID response, and wonder why she’s still employed,” agreed another Twitter user, Clifton Duncan.

Walensky, 53, came under fire for muddled messaging earlier in the Biden administration, saying in a July 2021 interview that COVID-19 may be “just a few mutations” away from being able “to evade our vaccine in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death” — without noting the scenario was highly unlikely.