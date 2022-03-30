CDC chief defends ties to teachers unions on school reopenings

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky defended the agency caving to teachers unions on school reopening guidance last year, insisting they were needed to keep classrooms from closing down again.

The Post reported in May 2021 that a top official at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) relayed suggestions from the union during the planning of the nationwide school reopening guidance released by the agency the previous February.

During a hearing before the House Select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Walensky claimed that “46% of schools were … open before that guidance, 60% were open a few months after.”

“Those guidances opened schools,” she added.

Republicans on the subcommittee released a report earlier Thursday that cited testimony from CDC scientist Dr. Henry Walke, who reportedly described the level of coordination between AFT and CDC as “uncommon.”

“In fact, according to Dr. Walke, the CDC does not typically share draft guidance outside the agency for any reason, even with other federal partners,” the report said.

Dr. Henry Walke is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientist. CDC/Facebook

Dr. Rochelle Walensky Walensky claims that the CDC shared the draft guidance with “over 50 organizations and stakeholders.” AP

That line appeared to reference a Feb. 1, 2021 email from AFT senior director for health issues Kelly Trautner, who revealed to a CDC contact that union officials “were able to review a copy of the draft guidance document over the weekend and were able to provide some initial feedback to several staff this morning about possible ways to strengthen the document”.

Trautner’s email was forwarded to Walensky by White House coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson.

The reopening guidance, published 11 days after Trautner’s email, included at least two carveouts insisted upon by the union. One of those was the stipulation that while schools could open regardless of the level of COVID-19 community spread, “[i]n the event of high community-transmission results from a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, a new update of these guidelines may be necessary.”

In addition, the guidance allowed teachers “who have documented high-risk conditions or who are at increased risk for … COVID-19” or “staff who have a household member” with similar conditions to continue working from home.

The GOP report claimed that White House lawyers stopped Dr. Walke from explaining why the CDC decided to give AFT a heads-up on the draft guidance.

“The AFT’s edits were intended to make it more likely that schools would close to in-person learning,” the report argued. “The CDC included the AFT’s language in the final Operational Strategy, almost word for word.”

Walensky countered during her testimony that the CDC shared the draft guidance with “over 50 organizations and stakeholders,” including school boards and the education and the National Association of School Nurses as well as parent groups.

While questioning Walensky, ranking member Steve Scalise (R-La.) said the CDC should have indicated where language was proposed or added to the guidance by outside organizations.

The guidance allowed teachers who have documented high-risk conditions to work from home. Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“Clearly the [teacher’s] unions were one of those groups that got to change science,” he said.

“It was not a scientific change,” Walensky shot back, claiming the original draft provided no guidance for immunocompromised teachers.

Scalise has requested the CDC chief provide the subcommittee with details on “all the groups” the agency consulted with and noting which ones provided recommendations that were incorporated into the final document.