CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint

Reuters

Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. The United States and its allies will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.