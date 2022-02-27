The Hamden Journal

CBS2’s 2/27 Sunday morning update

The Daily Beast

Ex-Prosecutor Says She Can Prove Trump Committed Two Crimes

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid Donald Trump commit a crime on and before Jan. 6? Barbara McQuade, former national security prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan, says yes. And according to a recent analysis she published, she concludes that the former president actually committed two crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.Lucky for us, she joins The New Abnormal’s first unlocked Sunday bonus episode to explain her find

