CBS2 3/5 Evening Weather at 6PM

The Hill

Florida county urges residents to evacuate due to wildfire

A Florida county is pushing residents to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire, with officials issuing a state of emergency.The Adkins fire moving through Bay County, Florida, had blazed across 800 acres as of Friday evening and resulted in 600 homes being evacuated, the Florida Forest Service tweeted. The area between the south of Highway 231 and the east side of Transmitter Road is under mandatory evacuation. The fire, which has so far…