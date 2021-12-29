CBS Tops Primetime With ‘FBI’ Repeats – The Hamden Journal

Heading into Tuesday primetime, Fox’s live coverage of the UCLA-NC State Holiday Bowl was set to be the primetime winner. Instead CBS and its repeat showings of the FBI franchise took that title.

In the 8 p.m. hour FBI was the night’s most-watched program of the evening, earning 4.88 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. While repeats don’t typically get a lot of love especially when live sports are on, it’s worth noting that holiday showdown between the UCLA Bruins and NC State’s Wolfpack fell through after the former pulled out of the San Diego game because of Covid-19-related issues. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the withdrawal just hours before kick off.

That said, Fox then opted for a repeat of The Masked Singer (0.2,1.03M). FBI proper, FBI: International (0.3, 3.43M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.3, 3.10M) held a steady audience throughout the evening and earned the night’s top rating. Also tying with the FBIs in demo rating was the first installment of ABC’s black-ish marathon (0.3, 2.07M).

NBC’s Tuesday primetime featured repeat showings of American Auto (0.2, 1.67M), Grand Crew (0.2, 0.95), This Is Us (0.2, 1.30M) and New Amsterdam (0.1, 1.11M).

The CW touted Popstar’s Best of 2021 (0.1, 0.34M), where host Elizabeth Stanton revisited some of 2021’s most memorable moments and trends. Following the retrospective were episodes of Masters of Illusion.

Wednesday will be similarly quiet with ABC opting for a marathon of The Wonder Years, CBS’ re-airing The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years, NBC showing Chicago trio repeats and more.