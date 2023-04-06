CBS To Air Daytime Emmys Through 2024 – The Hamden Journal

CBS has extended its agreement with NATAS to air the Daytime Emmys through 2024.

In the meantime, it has set the date for this year’s milestone ceremony; the 50th annual event will air live on Friday, June 16 (9-11:00 p.m. ET) on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

This year marks the 17th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.

The ceremony will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. Nominations and additional information will be available in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”

“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the network for the next two years,” added Mackenzie Mitchell, VP specials, music and live events, at CBS. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 marked the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.