CBS’ ‘Superfan’ Sets Musical Talent – The Hamden Journal

CBS’ new musical game show, Superfan, has set the roster of musicians participating in its upcoming six-episode series. The competition series will see one musical superfan aiming to prove they are a certain artist’s ultimate supporter. The artists confirmed are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.

Also confirmed to host the musical game show are series executive producer Keltie Knight and CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson. Production on the unscripted original begins this Friday in Los Angeles. A premiere date has yet to be set.

Superfan is billed as a musical spectacle disguised as a game show. It will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are the ultimate fan. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once in a lifetime prize.

CBS ordered the series in February. It is produced by Raquel Productions, the CBS-owned division that makes Tough As Nails. Executive producers are Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and Jack Martin. Martin also serves as showrunner.

Anton Goss, a production designer who has worked on shows such as Match Game and Drop The Mic will dress the stage; Suzanne Bender, who has worked on America’s Got Talent and Lip Sync Battle, will serve as talent producer and Jacqui Pittman is casting.

Superfan joins unscripted series such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor and Undercover Boss as well as upcoming competition series Come Dance With Me on CBS.

