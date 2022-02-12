CBS Studios Lands Australian Series ‘Colin From Accounts’ For Binge – The Hamden Journal

CBS Studios is ramping up its international order book.

The company has landed a series order at Australian streamer Binge for romantic comedy Colin from Accounts.

Production on the eight-part series has begun in Sydney for the Foxtel-owned streamer

The series was created, written by and stars, Patrick Brammall (No Activity) and Harriet Dyer (Wakefield ).

Centred on Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single-ish, complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog, Colin from Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

CBS Studios produces in association with Easy Tiger Productions with Rob Gibson and Ian Collie producing for Easy Tiger. Trent O’Donnell, Matt Moore and Madeleine Dyer direct and Brammall, Dyer, O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Brian Walsh exec produce.

The series is distributed outside Australia and New Zealand by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“We are thrilled to announce that we’re going into production on this Australian original series, following the successful debut of our first original romantic drama, Love Me,”

Binge Executive Director Alison Hurbert-Burns said. “Colin from Accounts, is a comedy packed script and a unique romantic story that is grounded by very relatable characters that we hope Australians will love”.