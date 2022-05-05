CBS Studios’ German Mystery Drama ‘Oderbruch’ Rounds Out Cast – The Hamden Journal

Oderbruch (working title), the CBS Studios and Syrreal Entertainment supernatural mystery drama for Germany’s ARD Degato, has added four cast members, as principal photography begins this week.

André Hennicke (Pandorum), Alix Heyblom (Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo), Winfried Glatzeder (Die Legende von Paul und Paula), Robert Glatzeder (In Aller Freudschaft) and Jan Krauter (3 1/2 Hours) are onboard the eight-part series, which is currently filming in Görlitz, Germany and will also shoot in Poland.

The series follows Detective Roland Voit (Felix Kramer) on a serial murder case after after numerous victims shock the Oderbruch region of Germany. His former colleague and childhood sweetheart, Maggie Kring (Karoline Schuch), joins the police investigation when her family comes under immediate suspicion.

Adolfo J. Kolmerer and Christian Alvart are directing, with Siegfried Kamml, Christian Alvart and Timm Oberwelland from Syrreal producing. Overseeing the shoot are ARD Degato trio Christoph Pellander, Sebastian Lückel and Patrick Noel Simon and Meghan Lyvers, Senior VP of International Co-productions and Development at Paramount Global-owned CBS Studios.

News of the series first emerged in October last year. Co-producer Syrreal is behind Netflix series Dogs of Berlin. The drama is the second to come from a first-look TV deal struck between CBS Studios and Syrreal in 2020, following RTL+’s TVNOW’s Ze Network.