CBS Soccer Analyst, 48, Was In Qatar Covering World Cup – The Hamden Journal

Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl died today while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Details surrounding Wahl’s death are unclear, but NPR reports he collapsed after leaving the stadium shortly before the end of the Netherlands-Argentina match today.

Wahl wrote for Sports Illustrated before starting his own substack. He regularly appeared on CNN, Fox Sports and CBS Sports as a commentator.

His wife Celine Gounder wrote on Twitter:

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock.”

Her statement was attached to a retweet of the U.S. Soccer Federation statement posted to social media, writing: “The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.”

Wahl was covering the epic match between Argentina and the Netherlands today when as the match wound down, “an NPR reporter witnessed a commotion in the press tribune at Lusail Stadium. Reporters scattered as Wahl collapsed. Paramedics responded to the seating area where he was and performed CPR. After many minutes, they took him away on a stretcher while using an automatic chest compressor to continue applying CPR.”

Wahl had not been shy about expressing himself while in Qatar. On November 21, he wrote he was refused entry into the stadium for the USA-Wales match because he was wearing a rainbow shirt.

“You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed,” the security guard allegedly told him. He eventually made it into the media center, but called the incident “an unnecessary ordeal.”

I’m OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal. Am in the media center, still wearing my shirt. Was detained for nearly half an hour. Go gays 🌈 https://t.co/S3INBoCz89 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

There is a video