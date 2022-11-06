CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps, Causing 12-Minute Delay at NY Jets-Buffalo Bills Game – The Hamden Journal

The New York Jets have endured some mighty strange happenings in the NFL. There was the “fake spike.” Bill Belichick’s one-day “HC of the NYJ” resignation. The infamous “Butt fumble.”

So Jets fans could be forgiven if they were nodding their heads and expecting the worst when a CBS SkyCam cable broke during today’s game, delaying a tight battle where the 13-point underdog Jets were surprisingly hanging with Super Bowl faves Buffalo.

Just as the Jets were driving for a potential go-ahead score, the cable snapped, and the game stopped because of safety concerns. There was confusion at the Jets’ MetLife stadium, particularly as the Jets entertainment staff came out and shot t-shirts into the crowd as players from both squads tried to stay loose. The Jets fans saw momentum circling the drain at that point.

Finally, someone decided to resume without the SkyCam. And sure enough, Jets fans saw doom when quarterback Zach Wilson promptly lost a fumble when his team was at least in field goal range, thereby missing a chance to draw even closer to the Bills.

But in a sign that Jets karma is possibly cleansed, the team rallied later in the game for an improbable 20-17 win.

Social media teams had fun with the SkyCam situation.