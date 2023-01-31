‘CBS’ Sets Global ‘FBI’ Crossover With ‘Most Wanted’ & ‘International’ – The Hamden Journal

FBI will host a global crossover event with its two spinoff series, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted via CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on April 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Details regarding the high-stakes bicontinental case will be announced in the following weeks.

This marks CBS’ second crossover event for the three FBIs. The first, which aired Sept. 21, 2021, kicked off the fourth season of FBI, the third season of FBI: Most Wanted, and the series premiere of FBI: International. It will be the first crossover since the addition of Dylan McDermott and Edwin Hodge to FBI: Most Wanted, and Eva-Jane Willis on FBI: International.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time,” said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ world can.”

McDermott previously revealed to The Hamden Journal he was keen to be part of a global crossover, especially if it would take him to Europe.

“Oh yeah, that would be so cool! I know they did a crossover between all three shows before and people were watching it. They start at 8 p.m. and leave the TV on. I think it would be fun for Remy to show up on all three and have a storyline where he can go back and forth. I think the fans love that,” he said.

The lineup for the night is as follows.

FBI: International 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

FBI 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

FBI: Most Wanted 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT