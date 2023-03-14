CBS Sets Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts, Supersized Sheldon and 16 Others

The end of CBS‘ 2022-23 season will begin on May 11, when Ghosts scares up its second season finale.

The hit sophomore comedy’s end date is among 19 that CBS announced on Tuesday, meaning… I will need to get cracking on that May Finales calendar soon!

Meanwhile, the CBS series that are getting XL finales — aside from NCIS: Los Angeles‘ previously announced two-part series ender — include Young Sheldon (which will end Season 6 with a one-hour outing) and the dramas S.W.A.T. and NCIS: Hawai’i (both of which are getting two-part finales).

Check out all of the CBS season, series and season?/series? finale dates below, and as always, if you seek scoop, email [email protected]!

