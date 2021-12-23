CBS Rules Wednesday Ratings With ‘The Prices Is Right At Night’ – The Hamden Journal

Wednesday primetime was quite a silent night as some networks opted for reruns and holiday programming, again.

CBS took the holiday shine Wednesday evening with a holiday-themed edition of The Price Is Right At Night, which earned primetime’s highest 18-49 demo rating and viewers. The Price Is Right At Night(0.5, 4.90M) best ABC’s rerun of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life (0.4,2.02M), The Masked Singer (0.3, 1.96M) on Fox and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (0.1, 0.60M) on the CW. NBC’s presentation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch tied with The Price Is Right At Night in demo rating but fell short in viewers.

CBS then followed up The Price Is Right At Night with the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrated Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and more. The annual ceremony brought in a 0.3 demo rating and 4.08 million viewers.

The Masked Singer, fresh off its latest finale, returned to Fox for a two-hour holiday-themed episode. NBC followed up its showing of The Grinch with Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (0.4, 4.08M), which topped the 10 p.m. hour, besting a repeat of The Chase (0.2, 1.37M).