CBS News Names Mark Lima Washington Bureau Chief – The Hamden Journal

Mark Lima has been named vice president and Washington bureau chief for CBS News, among several appointments that the news division announced on Monday.

Matthew Mosk is joining the network from ABC News, and will serve as senior investigative editorial director. Mary Hager, who has been executive producer of Face the Nation, has added additional duties as executive editor of politics.

Lima succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was tapped as executive vice president of newsgathering for CBS News in November. Lima currently serves as West Coast bureau chief, and he’s had senior roles at ABC News and Univision/Fusion.

Hager, who has been executive producer of Face the Nation for more than a decade, will now also have editorial oversight over politics. She has been with the CBS News Washington bureau since 1991.

Mosk has spent the past 12 years at ABC News, and has been a senior investigative producer overseeing enterprise reporting about Washington and politics. He was senior investigative producer on the recent documentary Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier. He also spent 10 years at The Washington Post and also reported for the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Times and the Los Angeles Times.

The announcements are the latest changes under the news division’s new leadership. Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations with Wendy McMahon, made the announcement along with Ciprian-Matthews.

