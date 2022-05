The death toll has been growing in the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, authorities say. CBS News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win the GOP primary for his post over Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. And CBS News projects that Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed former football star, will win the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.