CBS mocked for Hunter Biden laptop report, 2 years after Post story

CBS News has been ridiculed on Twitter since admitting Monday that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which The Post first revealed more than two years ago, is authentic.

“Two years ago Donald Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes the Hunter Biden laptop was real and should be covered by the media. Stahl said it couldn’t be verified. Two years later [CBS News] has finally verified it. Trump was right. Again,” conservative founder of Outkick.com Clay Travis said on Twitter.

Lawmakers also ripped Stahl and the network for the infamous 60 Minutes moment.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tweeted, “Remember when Lesley Stahl of CBS told President Trump the Hunter Biden laptop story couldn’t be verified? TWO YEARS LATER, CBS has finally admitted the laptop is real. Mainstream media hacks are LAZY and INCOMPETENT! President Trump was RIGHT all along!!”

Similarly, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) wrote, “As In 2020, CBS’ Lesley Stahl claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘can’t be verified,’ and his shady business dealings ‘have been investigated and discredited.’ What changed? The facts sure didn’t.”

CBS News was slammed on Twitter for confirming the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop — two years after The Post’s reporting. CBS

At the time The Post broke the story, most news outlets chose to ignore the laptop’s contents, which links President Biden to his son Hunter and brother Jim Biden’s foreign influence-peddling schemes, and social media companies censored it based on FBI misinformation warnings.

The Washington Post and New York Times eventually verified the contents of the laptop in March of 2022.

Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist, reacted to the CBS report on Twitter by saying, “A CBS investigation authenticates the content of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Two years earlier, Joe Biden, Democrats, intelligence operatives, big tech & liberal media said the laptop’s content was faked to fool the public.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson brought up how Lesley Stahl told former President Donald Trump in an interview that laptop could not be verified. Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire

Brent Bozell, the president of the conservative Media Research Center, argued that CBS News should continue to follow the story now that it has confirmed the authenticity of the computer.

“If CBS is serious about finally reporting on Hunter Biden’s scandals, they need to do an on-air interview with Tony Bobulinski,” Bozell wrote, referencing one of Hunter Biden’s former business associates.

Former co-host of “The View” and current Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain was “confused” why it took CBS so long to confirm The Post’s report.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn questioned what changed with CBS News’ reporting since Stahl denied the laptop’s existence. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“My employer [the Daily Mail] had a forensics team confirm the authenticity of the laptop YEARS ago – anyone with five braincells has known Hunter Biden’s laptop is real,” she wrote in a tweet.

“I’m extremely confused why CBS is taking a victory lap or taking any kind of credit on this today – years later,” McCain added.

Not all conservatives were as negative about the CBS report.

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were eventually confirmed by other media outlets, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Meghan McCain questioned why it took so long for CBS to report on Biden’s laptop. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton tweeted, “It only took @CBSNews two federal election cycles to report out this major Joe Biden scandal. Kudos to [CBS reporter Catherine Herridge] for pushing this material out! Better late than never!”