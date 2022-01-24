CBS Issues Early Renewals to 3 Series, Including Freshman Hit ‘Ghosts’

Ghosts is in no danger of getting ghosted by CBS: The network has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season.

CBS also handed out early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively. The trio join Young Sheldon, which was previously renewed for three additional seasons (through spring 2024).

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups.

Season-to-date, Ghosts — which snagged a full-season order from CBS back in October — is averaging 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), marking the TV season’s most watched new comedy and tying NBC’s La Brea and ABC’s Abbot Elementary as the highest-rated new series. Among all CBS freshmen, it veritably ties NCIS: Hawai’i in total audience.

The Neighborhood (with 6.6 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating), among all CBS comedies, ties Ghosts for No 2 in the demo while ranking second in audience; Bob Hearts Abishola (6.6 mil/0.7) comes in third in both measures.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said network president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

Watch the Ghosts ensemble react to the renewal news below…

