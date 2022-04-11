CBS holiday movies 2022 – The Hamden Journal

CBS is keeping it festive by ordering three new original holiday movies to air in December.

Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for “When Christmas Was Young,” a tune-themed flick from screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller (“Hope at Christmas,” Forever Christmas) planned for the 2022 holidays. Here’s the official logline: “The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.”

Executive producers are Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios), along with Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures.

Amanda Loots (The Talk) will headline and exec produce “Fit For Christmas” from writer and executive producer Anna White (“Christmas Wonderland”). It follows Audrey, “an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property,” according to CBS. It’s from Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

And Mark Amato, who’s got dozens of holiday films under his belt including last year’s CBS original “A Christmas Proposal,” is penning “Must Love Christmas,” about a romance novelist who gets snowed under in a bucolic town and falls again for a childhood crush. The movie is also from Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corp.

Last December, CBS got back into the holiday movie biz after a nine-year absence with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal.” They join the network’s traditional holiday slate that includes The Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.