CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates – The Hamden Journal

CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season.

The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season.

It’s a big year for B&B, too: the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world will air its 9,000th episode on April 14, 2023.

The Price is Right, network TV’s No. 1 daytime series, will be back for its 51st season on September 19, and marks Drew Carey’s 15th anniversary as host of TV’s longest-running game show. Several episodes of The Price is Right at Night are also planned throughout the season.

Let’s Make a Deal returns for its 14th season on September 19, with Emmy-winning host Wayne Brady kicking off “Fabulous Car Week.” Players have the chance to win a quarter of a million dollars of luxury cars, and the new season will also see the return of an audience favorite, Mega Money Mondays, where one contestant is guaranteed to win $10,000. More Let’s Make a Deal primetime specials are slated for this season, too.

Y&R is executive produced by Anthony Morina while the co-executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith. B&B is a Bell-Phillip Television production and Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.

The Price is Right is produced by Fremantle and Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer. Let’s Make a Deal is produced by Fremantle with John Quinn as executive producer.