CBS Chooses Replacement For ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’: Report

CBS is scrapping “The Late Late Show” completely when host James Corden leaves in the spring, replacing it with a Stephen Colbert-produced reboot of “@midnight,” Deadline reported Tuesday.

The surprising maneuver would give “The Late Show” host Colbert, who occupies the time slot before Corden, “another hour of late-night that he is involved in,” wrote the show business outlet, which did not name specific sources. Variety published a similar report attributed to a “person familiar with the matter.”

“@midnight” appeared on Comedy Central from 2013 to 17 and featured guests competing in improv games inspired by the internet. Original host Chris Hardwick is not expected to return in that capacity, Deadline reported.

CBS declined to comment.

“The Late Late Show” first aired in 1995 with Tom Snyder as host. Hosts Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson were succeeded by Corden, a British comedian and actor who took over in 2015.

Last April, Corden announced he was leaving the show.

Corden added memorable “Late Late Show” staples like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical.”

Recently, though, his affable image took a PR hit when he was accused of verbally abusing servers at Balthazar restaurant in Manhattan. He also faced accusations that he copied a joke by fellow British comedian Ricky Gervais.

