CBS’ AJ Ross slips up on sideline report about Bengals’ QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

It didn’t make much sense for “Joe Burrow suck” to be trending on Twitter, given the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s performance during Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

But CBS sideline reporter and Pittsburgh native AJ Ross said “with that Joe Burrow suck” instead of “with that Joe Burrow sack” during the third quarter of the broadcast, and there were plenty of reactions from Bengals fans.

Ross quickly corrected herself, but the damage was done so to speak.

Burrow was sacked twice through three quarters.

Earlier in the game, CBS color analyst Adam Archuleta disagreed with a pass interference call against the Bengals’ Mike Hilton, and thought the Steelers’ Myles Jack should have been penalized for a late hit on Burrow.

