CBRE Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens for Fourth Consecutive Year

3BL Media has named CBRE to its 2022 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the fourth consecutive year that CBRE has made this list.

“Sustainable success is built on a foundation of responsible business practices,” said Tim Dismond, chief responsibility officer of CBRE. “Around the globe, we are building a more sustainable future by investing in our talent and communities, while also developing and implementing innovative solutions for a net-zero economy.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Companies are evaluated using research conducted by Institutional Shareholder Services.

Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #11 on the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third year and was the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Company roster for the 12th year

More information about CBRE’s corporate responsibility programs can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

