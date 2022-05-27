CBP officer Jacob Albarado runs into Uvalde school with barber’s shotgun to save daughter

An off-duty US Customs and Border Patrol agent fearlessly rushed into Robb Elementary School with his barber’s shotgun and rescued dozens of children and his daughter after his wife texted him that there was an active shooter.

Jacob Albarado had just sat down for a haircut when he received the horrifying message from his wife, Trisha, a fourth grade teacher at the Uvalde, Texas elementary school, he told The New York Times.

“There’s an active shooter,” she wrote. “Help,” she sent before sending a chilling: “I love you.”

He immediately leapt out of his seat, grabbed the barber’s shotgun and sped off towards the school.

His daughter, a second grader, was locked inside of a bathroom while his wife hid under desks with her students, the Times reported.

In another wing of the school, 18-year-old crazed gunman Salvador Ramos had opened fire and ultimately murdered 19 children and two teachers.

A tactical team was preparing to enter the school where the killer was located when Albarado arrived at the scene. Desperate to get his daughter and wife out, he made a plan with other officers to try and enter the school and evacuate as many students as possible.

Albarado said he “did what [he] was trained to do.” Tricia P Albarado/Facebook

He said he entered the wing of the school where he knew his daughter was located, and as he searched for her began “clearing all the classes in her wing,” he told The Times.

Two officers provided cover with guns drawn while two others guided dozens of “hysterical” children and teachers out to the sidewalk, he said.

When Albarado finally saw his 8-year-old daughter, Jayda, they embraced but he kept moving forward to bring more students to safety.

Jacob Albarado with his wife, Robb Elementary School fourth grade teacher Trisha. Tricia P Albarado/Facebook

“I did what I was trained to do,” Albarado told the paper.

In a Facebook post just after midnight Wednesday morning, Albarado said that one of his daughters’ teammates and friends was among the 19 students who were killed.

“I’m so angry, saddened and grateful all at once. Only time will heal their pain and hopefully changes will be made at all schools in the U.S. and teachers will be trained & allowed to carry in order to protect themselves and students,” he wrote.