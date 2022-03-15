CBP agents detain 123 migrants after sailboat runs aground

More than 100 Haitian migrants were taken into custody after their sailboat ran aground off the Florida Keys, authorities said Tuesday.

The boat ran aground off Summerland Key, Florida, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The 123 migrants who were crammed on board were able to swim to safety, the agency said, adding that several needed to be treated for dehydration once ashore.

The group said it had left La Tortue Island, Haiti, on March 9.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said the migrants would be detained and processed for removal.

 “While on scene, I witnessed the great work being done to ensure the safety of these migrants whose lives were put at risk by smugglers,” Slosar said.

The migrants were taken to Marathon and Dania Beach Border Patrol Stations, and are expected to be turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

