CB Devin Sanchez talks UT interest, recruiting timeline

“I still have two more years yet, so I still have work to do,” Sanchez said. “I feel like I bring a good press corner. I feel like the size that I have is probably one of the biggest (strengths). I can work on staying in my technique more. I feel like that’s the biggest thing.”

The 6-3, 170-pound Sanchez is already holding more than 25 scholarship offers from programs all over the country. He’s highly ranked, checking in at No. 13 on the 2025 Rivals100 and No. 2 on the LSR Top 100. Despite those early accolades, Sanchez says there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

The North Shore program has a long history of producing elite talent all over the field, including in the defensive backfield. The Mustangs will continue that tradition with cornerback Devin Sanchez waiting in the wings in the 2025 class, and the ultra-talented corner has a chance to be the best of the bunch to come through the North Shore program.

At this very early stage of the recruiting process, Sanchez is keeping an open mind to all of the schools showing him interest. He does have a plan to narrow his focus in the coming months.

“I’m probably going to narrow it down, probably the start of next season, come out with a top 10. Then at the end of my junior season I’ll come out with a top five,” Sanchez said.

The Texas Longhorns are a program that’s expected to figure heavily into Sanchez’s recruitment. He visited UT in January for a junior day and plans to return at some point this spring, possibly for the Orange-White game in April.

“They’re in the picture right now. Texas is up there,” Sanchez said. “I like coach (Steve) Sark (Sarkisian) and coach (Terry) Joseph. I have a good relationship with the coaches.”

The message from Joseph at the junior day was pretty direct – come to Texas and you’ll be allowed to play to your strengths.

“The biggest thing I liked, when we were in meetings at the junior day, coach Joseph talked about how each cornerback is different, but you just play how you play,” Sanchez said. “He was saying you can play how you play – if you want to play off, you can play off. If you want to pressure, you can pressure. You just have to know the defense we’re running and I feel like that was a big key.”

It’s still early in his recruitment, but Sanchez says he’s already developed a strong bond with Sarkisian and Joseph.

“They’re pretty straightforward. They’ll joke with you but when it comes down to business, they’re going to be real with you. That’s what I like,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez was scheduled to visit TCU this weekend and he’ll be at Oklahoma on March 25. Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, OU, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee and USC are among the schools that have already offered. There’s still plenty of time to go in this one as Sanchez works his way through the process, but he says Texas will definitely make the cut as he trims his list.

“Oh yeah, Texas is in there,” Sanchez said.