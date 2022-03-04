Cavs learned to sacrifice from Kevin Love, aided by Ricky Rubio

Bonds were formed among the Cavaliers as they limped home with a 2-16 finish to a 22-50 season in 2020-21. They had nothing to play for but each other.

But this fall, an act of sacrifice from their biggest star taught the young Cavs the essence of teamwork. His joy showed them how to celebrate each other’s successes as they play for each other. His move to the bench helped strengthen the chemistry that veterans have deemed special.

But one of Kevin Love’s closest friends, Channing Frye, doesn’t think it would have happened without Ricky Rubio.

Frye, who spent four of his 14 NBA seasons with the Cavs, and five-time All-Star forward Love were key members of the Cavs’ 2016 NBA championship team. The two are business partners in Chosen Family Wines.

Frye credits Love’s connection and relationship with Rubio for convincing Love that his move to the bench to become the Cavs’ sixth man was the right decision. Point guard Rubio played with Love for three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and was acquired in a draft-day trade to lead the second unit.

Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love celebrates a 3-point play by Brandon Goodwin during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday Feb. 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

“I thought the relationship Ricky Rubio had with Kevin catapulted Kevin to where he is now,” Frye said in a Zoom call on Feb. 16. Frye was in Cleveland over All-Star weekend as Mobil 1 joined forces with Project Blackboard to dedicate the renovated basketball court and gymnasium at Merrick House.

Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee on Dec. 28 and his expiring contract was used in a Feb. 6 trade as Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert. But in the 26 games Love and Rubio played together, Love quickly flourished. The reduction in his minutes initially designed to keep him healthy resulted in a career renaissance.

There were reservations as Love, 33, transitioned to the next phase of his career. Frye knows because they talked it over.

“He called me. ‘What is the difference coming off the bench?’” Frye said. “I said, ‘Automatic green light. You already get to see the game. And you get the first three or four plays run for you. If you’re playing great you get max 35 minutes. If you’re playing bad, you get 24. But either way you’re going to get a chance to play and help this team out.

Ricky Rubio in action for the Cavs earlier in the 2021-22 season.

“But for the future of this team, you can’t be there because Evan [Mobley] needs space, [Isaac] Okoro needs space. But when you come off the bench you can settle them down and help them come back and help them kind of see the game differently and play a different rhythm. You don’t want to start and just be buried in a corner. That’s just not you anymore. You want to have an impact on the game and you can doing this.’”

Frye still isn’t sure it would have succeeded if not for Love’s trust, especially in coach J.B. Bickerstaff, a Timberwolves assistant for three years at the start of Love’s career.

“If he didn’t trust J.B., if he didn’t trust Koby, if he didn’t trust Darius [Garland] or Jarrett [Allen] I don’t think he would have done that,” Frye said of Love.

“Because he has the freedom of mind he can actually be a better leader and evolve in that sense because he’s seeing the game.

“As smart as Kevin is, and Kevin’s one of the best power forwards I’ve ever played against in my era, Kevin is looking at the game so much slower than they are. When they come off the bench, he can say, ‘Hey, guys, look at this.’ Or, ‘Here’s what we need to do.’ I think that has been absolutely critical for them, especially a young team trying to find confidence and playing against older teams.

“If Kevin’s not scared, if Ricky’s not scared, if [Rajon] Rondo’s not scared or Caris LeVert, if they’re coming out with confidence, it’s going to seep into the young guys.”

Bickerstaff believes the Cavs’ chemistry can help make up for some of the team’s flaws, which will be crucial as a season-long rash of injuries continues.

“Yeah, there’s no doubt about it,” Bickerstaff said on Feb. 14. “I think we’ve all seen teams that have ultra talent that have underachieved because of a lack of chemistry. So obviously, you’d love to have great talent and great chemistry.

“But for us, I think building and starting with the chemistry has given us an opportunity for our guys’ talents to show themselves.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley defends a shot in the paint by Minnesota Timberwolves D’Angelo Russell on Monday Feb. 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Center/forward Mobley, the third overall pick out of USC, said the Cavs’ trust and sacrifice was the reason they were the surprise team of the NBA at the All-Star break.

“Everyone has bought into the system, everyone is playing their role and everyone accepts,” Mobley said on Feb. 19. “I feel like that’s a big deal.”

In 2016, then-general manager David Griffin credited the effervescent Frye for breaking the Cavs’ cliques and bringing them together to win a title. Frye believes the bond of the 2021-22 Cavs can help them make up for their inexperience.

“Without a doubt,” Frye said. “Some people are afraid of losing because their ego’s involved in it. ‘I have to get my points regardless if we win.’ The thing about this team, ‘I don’t want to let the next guy down. I don’t want to let my coach down.’ They work so well together.

“I say this all the time, basketball is the most subconscious game of all of them. If there’s something that you’re not fully invested in, you’re not going to dive for that ball. You’re not going to sacrifice your body. You’re not going to make the extra pass. Why do you think the Cavs have had all these games, they’re down 12, down 15? You know what they say, ‘We need to play more Cavs basketball.’ And for a young team to establish that is absolutely amazing.

“I’m excited to see what happens next.”

