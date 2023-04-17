Cavs given ‘wake-up call,’ lesson of playoff physicality in Game 1 loss to Knicks

Game 1: New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen reach for a loose ball.

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have been given their wakeup call. And there’s no time to hit the snooze button.

The Cavs were treated to a rude awakening to playoff basketball in a 101-97 Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.

To the atmosphere. To the pressure. And, most importantly, to the physicality. And, quickly, it is perhaps the most important adjustment the Cavs need to make heading into Game 2 Tuesday night.

All season, the Cavs have prided themselves on their toughness and grit. But Saturday night the Knicks out-battled, out-fought and out-muscled the Cavs in many of the game’s defining moments.

“This is a wakeup call and a learning lesson for our guys,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “It’s one of the things we talk about. You can’t explain or describe what a playoff game is like. You have to go through a playoff game and understand the physicality of it, understand what you can and can’t get away with.”

That lesson on physicality took the form of the Cavs’ issues corralling rebounds on the defensive end. The Knicks finished Game 1 with 17 offensive rebounds, nearly twice the Cavs’ per-game average allowed this season (9.8). That included two key offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter that led to Knicks baskets and another in the final seconds that turned a potential Cavs possession while down two points into a four-point Knicks lead that effectively ended the game.

The Cavs offense struggled, especially from 3-point range. But more than anything, it was their inability to handle the Knicks’ physicality that turned the tide of Game 1.

“We have to be more physical. It’s that simple,” Bickerstaff said. “In the second half they got back almost half their misses. You give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter, you continue to give up offensive rebounds and give them second chances, third chances, you’re going to have a hard time beating them.”

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center, talks with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Darius Garland (10) during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Cavs starters Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro get first taste of playoff basketball against Knicks

While some on the Cavs roster have tasted playoff basketball before, it was the first experience for others, including starters Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.

In a way, their first head-first dive into playoff waters was more like being woken up with a bucket of ice water.

“The physicality was definitely a difference for us,” Garland said. “A lot of us haven’t played in it, so it was a good learning experience. Now we just go back, watch the film and just see how we just change everything and just try to hit first. I think that they kind of just took us out of everything because they hit first, and we just didn’t hit back. I think we just laid down a little bit, and I think that was the game.”

Before the game, Bickerstaff was asked if he had spoken to the team about how the referees might call playoff games differently than the regular season. His answer was short, not wanting to say much. But that does become a factor this time of year. And for some, like Garland, it’s a learning experience to figure out how to take advantage of it.

“Yeah, I’ll say that the refs let us play a lot, so we [need to] hit first, and see how the refs react instead of being punched in the face and just laying down to it,” Garland said. “I think that’s the mentality that we have to have is go punch first, see what the refs do, see if they’re going to blow the whistle or not. We just set the tone for the game like that.”

One of the issues with explaining playoff basketball to those who have’t been through it is that it, quite simply, takes experiencing it to truly understand it, as Bickerstaff noted Saturday night. Players can prep for what it might be like, but the physicality difference is something that must be experienced firsthand.

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defend Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the second quarter of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

That also goes for Mobley, who had an off-night on the offensive end.

“[Mobley learned] just how rough it is,” Bickerstaff said. “The game changes in the playoffs. The rules change in the playoffs. What is body-to-body in the regular season is not body-to-body in the playoffs. Again, I think it’s a great experience for him. What I know about Evan is he’ll take it to heart and he’ll adjust quickly.”

Mobley said he expected the physical nature of the game to pick up. But with that comes a bigger need to battle for every little scrap.

“Everyone’s going all out,” Mobley said. “Trying to get rebounds, trying to get everything they can, so there’s a lot more pushing and shoving and stuff like that, and you just got to fight through it and come up with the ball or give whatever you need to do.”

Cavs aiming to rediscover physical nature before Game 2 in series with New York Knicks

The Cavs, down 1-0 in the best-of-7 series, are now going through their next lesson: adjusting through a playoff series and moving on to the next game. The Cavs can’t afford to be learning the same lessons for much longer, because it’ll likely mean an early summer vacation. Game 2 is Tuesday night. That’s the next exam.

It’s something Donovan Mitchell, one of the only players on the roster with extensive playoff experience, already knows.

“There’s no room to sit here and feel sorry or feel upset and get down,” Mitchell said after scoring a game-high 38 points in Game 1. “It’s one game, we will respond. … You can’t play perfect your first playoff game, for a lot of these guys. I’ve been in the playoffs every year and I didn’t play perfect. There’s so many different things we can take away from this game as a group and I think obviously tonight didn’t go the way we wanted to, but we’ll be ready for Game 2.”

The Cavs took pride in their grit all season. They’ll have to find another level to it by Tuesday night.

“I mean, it’s just about being tough,” Okoro said. “I mean, it’s not something you can teach, it’s just something people have. You gotta be tough, you gotta go out there and you gotta be dogs like we’ve been all season.”

